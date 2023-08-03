MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reiterated Thursday that his office is closely monitoring the federal case against former President Donald Trump on charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election but did not say whether any investigations are active in the Badger State.
Earlier this week, Trump was indicted on four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. In court Thursday afternoon, the former president pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
When asked Thursday morning about whether the federal indictment of Trump and several unnamed co-conspirators negates the need for a state-level investigation, Kaul, a Democrat, told reporters those who committed crimes should be held accountable but would not confirm or deny the existence of any active investigations related to the case.
"I certainly expect that we will see further developments involving the people identified in that document, and for other states, including Wisconsin, it's my view that those who committed crimes with the goal of overturning the results of the election should be held accountable," he said.
On Tuesday, Michigan's attorney general filed charges against 16 Republicans who served as fake electors in that state; Kaul said he was aware of that decision but did not comment about whether that indictment or the federal one changed his mind about potential charges in Wisconsin.
After the federal indictment came down earlier this week, Kaul told reporters the move was "a monumental step towards getting justice."
On X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell argued Kaul "should follow the lead of Michigan and the Special Counsel and file charges against those who participated in this terrible scheme here in Wisconsin."
This happened during the Dane and Milwaukee recount. AG Kaul should follow the lead of Michigan and the Special Counsel and file charges against those who participated in this terrible scheme here in Wisconsin.
On the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a staffer for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson asked about delivering slates of "alternate electors" from Wisconsin and Michigan falsely certifying Trump had won those states to then-Vice President Mike Pence, according to evidence from the committee investigating the violence. A Pence staffer rebuked the request, and a spokesperson for Johnson later said the senator was not involved.