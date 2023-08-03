Attorney General Josh Kaul

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks to reporters in Madison on Aug. 3, 2023.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reiterated Thursday that his office is closely monitoring the federal case against former President Donald Trump on charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election but did not say whether any investigations are active in the Badger State.

Earlier this week, Trump was indicted on four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. In court Thursday afternoon, the former president pleaded not guilty to all four counts.