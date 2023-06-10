Josh Kaul

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks in Verona on May 2, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul expressed frustration at moves by the Legislature's budget writing committee to not put more funding to his department, including the Office of School Safety. 

The Republican-controlled committee approved a $10 million spending boost for the Department of Justice, less than the $92 million Wisconsin's Democratic governor called for. 

