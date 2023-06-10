GREEN BAY, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul expressed frustration at moves by the Legislature's budget writing committee to not put more funding to his department, including the Office of School Safety.
The Republican-controlled committee approved a $10 million spending boost for the Department of Justice, less than the $92 million Wisconsin's Democratic governor called for.
"If we don't get additional funding for the Office of School Safety is going to stop being effective at providing support to schools, in their safety efforts around the state," Kaul, a Democrat, told News 3 Now in an interview at the state Democratic Party convention.
The office was created six years ago during the administration of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. It was started with $100 million to support grants the office would provide school districts to support school safety improvements.
"Unless there are changes made by the Legislature, some of the core programs that the Office offers, like our 24/7 tip line, are going to have to be eliminated," Kaul said. "I don't think that's what Wisconsinites want to see."
He said he was hopeful the budget-writing committee could revisit the funding later.
"A number of good pro-public safety investments," said Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, of the DOJ budget the committee approved. "Some additional money into the victim witness program … more money into fighting crimes against children."
Lame duck lawsuit moves through appellate process
This week also saw arguments in a court case seeking to undo a series of laws, passed during the "lame duck" period of Walker's term, that require the attorney general to get legislative approval for settlements that include Wisconsin as a party.
The laws were generally seen to move power out of the incoming Democrat's office and place it with the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Some conservatives argue that any settlement money is akin to state revenue, and should be directed through the Legislature as all state funds are.
"That argument would totally destroyed the separation of powers," Kaul said. "In Wisconsin, it would it would give the Legislature the ability to be involved in all executive branch actions."
If the case reaches the state Supreme Court after August, it could be a friendlier court for Kaul once liberals take a 4-3 majority with the swearing in of Justice-elect Janet Protaseiwicz.
"We feel strongly strongly about our arguments, I'm hopeful that we will win justices who are both progressive and more conservative, but ultimately we'll see how things play out in court," Kaul said.
