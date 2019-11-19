Karofsky suggests court incumbent is corrupt

Jill Karofsky

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State Supreme Court challenger Jill Karofsky is suggesting incumbent Justice Dan Kelly is corrupt.

Karofsky made the implications during the candidates' first debate Monday at a Madison law firm.

Kelly is part of the court's conservative-leaning majority. Karofsky said he repeatedly rules in favor of conservative groups, contributing to the perception that the justices make up their minds before anyone gets a chance to argue the case. Twice she said that feels and looks like corruption.

Kelly countered by saying Karofsky views cases through a political lens. He said applies the law logically and logic doesn't care about personal opinions or beliefs.

