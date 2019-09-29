Kamayan Feast brings a taste of Filipino culture to Madison without forks

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - With limited opportunity to get a taste of Filipino food and culture in Madison, the Philippine-American Assocation brought a Kamayan Feast to life at World of Beer on Sunday.

Kamayan is common in the Philippines, according to Flo Anicete.

"Kamayan, eat with your hands, right? And back home, when I was growing up, we used to do this, and I miss it so much. I miss it soo much," Anicete said.

Aryll Munsayac said the Filipino culture is about sharing and bringing others together.

"Filipino culture is very loving. We are very, you know we embrace everything, right? That is very natural around the table at a home," Munsayac said.

Munsayac said that feeling was present Sunday.

"It means a lot, especially for my family, because we are Filipino, so being able to bring our culture and introduce it to Madison where you really can't find it means a ton," Munsayac said.

World of Beer said they are interested in hosting more events like this one and adding Filipino food to the menu.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.