Kalahari Resort to have float in 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade The Kalahari Resort will have a float featured for the second time in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. [ + - ] The float first made its parade debut last year and looks to take viewers on a journey to Africa. [ + - ] It features a colorful hippos, lions, elephants and giraffes around a watering hole. [ + - ] A 12-foot wide head of an African elephant is the focal point of the float. The elephant head moves and is controlled by puppeteers. [ + - ] The Kalahari Resort will have a float featured for the second time in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The Kalahari Resort will have a float featured for the second time in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The float first made its parade debut last year and looks to take viewers on a journey to Africa, according to a release by the Kalahari.

It features colorful hippos, lions, elephants and giraffes around a watering hole.

A 12-foot-wide head of an African elephant is the focal point of the float. The elephant head moves and is controlled by puppeteers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.