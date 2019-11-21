Kalahari Resort to have float in 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The Kalahari Resort will have a float featured for the second time in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The float first made its parade debut last year and looks to take viewers on a journey to Africa, according to a release by the Kalahari.
It features colorful hippos, lions, elephants and giraffes around a watering hole.
A 12-foot-wide head of an African elephant is the focal point of the float. The elephant head moves and is controlled by puppeteers.
