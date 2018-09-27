K-9 unit tracks fleeing suspects through swamp, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - A Green County Sheriff's K-9 unit assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol Saturday in apprehending two suspects who were fleeing police through a swamp outside Prairie du Chien.

Robby Campbell, 34, was driving along U.S. Highway 18 with Alen Penewell, 24, and another passenger when he refused to stop the vehicle at the request of the Wisconsin State Patrol, police said. He turned onto Industrial Boulevard and crashed into a field.

Campbell and Penewell fled from the vehicle and left a third female passenger in the back seat, police said. The State Patrol arrived and requested the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff's K-9 unit.

According to police, the K-9 located Penewell 90 feet away in a swamp. Penewell refused to cooperate, and the K-9 apprehended him.

Campbell was found and apprehended by the K-9 200 feet away, police said.

Penewell and Campbell were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and obstructing justice, police said.

Campbell was also charged with operating with a restricted substance, fleeing an officer, speeding and operating with a revoked license.

According to police, Campbell required medical attention for injuries and low body temperature.