K-9 teams get certified for odor recognition at Kohl Center

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department hosted almost 40 different K-9 teams from across the Midwest for an ATF odor recognition training and certification session at the Kohl Center.

Sgt. Mick Price and K-9 Yachi with the Capitol Police Department, earned their certification today.

Yachi, a yellow lab, is a detection and a vapor wake dog -- meaning she's trained to smell body-worn explosives.

"If you brought a German shepherd around people -- they can be a little more eerie of them," Price said. "A lab is super easy to get them around people. For the vapor wake dog, I work crowds of people and I can take her all around, get her close to people."

The ATF certifications prepare teams to work larger scale events, like the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.