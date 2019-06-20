K-9, drone help take down suspect in car theft, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison police K-9 unit tracked a suspect in a car theft, leading to his arrest.

An Audi Q7 had been reported missing from Sun Prairie and was seen by McFarland police early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Madison police found the vehicle in the 6100 block of Dell Drive. According to a police report, no one was in the car at the time, but officers saw two men nearby.

Those two men took off running, and police from multiple agencies established a perimeter. Madison police say K-9 Falko tracked the suspects for more than half a mile, including areas of tall grass and woods.

According to the indicent report, a Dane County deputy eventually found one of the two men hiding under a car about a mile away on Forge Court. Madison police launched an Unmanned Aircraft System to get a view from above.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Jontrae Larsen, of Madison, and tentatively charged him with resisting and obstructing. Police say he also has several outstanding warrants.

Law enforcement are still looking for the second suspect in this incident.

