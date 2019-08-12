Juvenile confesses to threatening to blow up Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Beaver Dam

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it will be requesting charges for a juvenile who threatened to blow up Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Beaver Dam today.

According to a news release, two separate elders of the congregation received text message threats while at their homes shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the elders who received the threats are involved in the Spanish-speaking meetings that occur at Kingdom Hall.

The threats were sent from a "spoofed" phone number, which prevents direct contact or the ability to identify the sender of the messages, but police were able to find the device used and the suspect.

The suspect, who does not live in Dodge County, confessed to sending the threats.

The threats were determined not to be hate crimes directed toward any religion or ethnicity. The building was also searched with a dog trained in explosive detection, but no explosives were found.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.