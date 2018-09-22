Justin Timberlake gets Packers jerseys from crowd, toasts 'greatest football team on planet Earth'

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF

MILWAUKEE - Justin Timberlake is a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Thus, his Friday concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee led to perhaps one of the greatest crossover events in the arena's short history.

Jubilant fans of the Grammy award-winning artist tossed Packers jerseys onto the stage as Timberlake performed a set as part of his Man of the Woods tour, which is promoting his fifth studio album by the same name.

In case you were wondering. Yes, Justin Timberlake is in fact a #Packers fan. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JuRUNYQGUc — Cristina Tuso CBS 58 (@CristinaTuso) September 22, 2018

"Here's to the greatest football team on planet Earth!" Timberlake said while waving the jerseys to chants of "Go Pack Go!"

Timberlake in the past has credited his Packers fandom to Brett Favre.

Both are from the south, and Timberlake's love for Favre moved to Lambeau when Favre did

Timberlake is one of just many celebrities to tout the green and gold. Some others include Ellen DeGeneres, Lil Wayne and Jodie Foster.

The Fiserv Forum opened last month in Milwaukee to replace the aging BMO Harris Bradley Center.