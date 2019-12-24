Justin Bieber to perform as headliner for Summerfest next year

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

MILWAUKEE - The Biebs is coming to Milwaukee.

Justin Bieber announced through a video released on Christmas Eve that he will be going on a North American tour next year in support of his upcoming album.

According to the video, the chart-topping and Grammy Award-winning artist will be making an appearance at Summerfest on June 24, 2020.

