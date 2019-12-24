Justin Bieber to perform as headliner for Summerfest next year
MILWAUKEE - The Biebs is coming to Milwaukee.
Justin Bieber announced through a video released on Christmas Eve that he will be going on a North American tour next year in support of his upcoming album.
According to the video, the chart-topping and Grammy Award-winning artist will be making an appearance at Summerfest on June 24, 2020.
