JUST IN: Fireworks at Memorial Union cancelled because of storms
MADISON, Wis. - Officials with UW Memorial Union are canceling the fireworks show during its Independence Day celebration.
According to a press release, the fireworks were canceled due to severe storms in the area.
A dance party originally scheduled to be held outside is being moved inside to Der Rathskeller.
Local And Regional News
- Sheriff recommends discharging Milwaukee County deputy
- Wisconsin to force parents to work for FoodShare, despite doubts about effectiveness
- Severe weather sends power lines and trees toppling across southern Wisconsin
- JUST IN: Fireworks at Memorial Union cancelled because of storms
- Operation Dry Water aims to keep drinking and boating at bay
- Wisconsin demonstrators protest Trump immigration policies