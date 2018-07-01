News

JUST IN: Fireworks at Memorial Union cancelled because of storms

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 08:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 08:45 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Officials with UW Memorial Union are canceling the fireworks show during its Independence Day celebration.

According to a press release, the fireworks were canceled due to severe storms in the area.

A dance party originally scheduled to be held outside is being moved inside to Der Rathskeller.

 

