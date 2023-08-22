Just how hot can surfaces get under direct sunlight during heat wave? Arman Rahman found out.

MADISON, Wis. -- We've all gotten into the car in the summer and jumped when our skin brushed the hot steering wheel or seatbelt -- but other more everyday surfaces could get dangerously hot as the temperatures rise this week. 

With a non-contact infrared thermometer, the temperature of a plastic slide at a playground in Fitchburg came out to around 140 degrees Tuesday -- a day the weather barely broke 90 degrees. 