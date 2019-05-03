‘Just breathe': Nonprofit offers therapeutic horseback riding for those with special needs

BARABOO, Wis. - A person’s therapy can take many forms. For some, it’s found out on the farm.

"It's pretty peaceful out here, looking at the valley,” Chris Singer said.

Taking it easy can be hard, so it can help to breathe.

"When riding a horse, people are telling you, ‘Just breathe,’” Singer said. “It helps you relax."

One might say that 8-year-olds Lucke and Isaac, who are both on the autism spectrum, walk tough paths.

"I have to repeat myself three, four, five, six, seven, eight times to get him to listen,” Isaac’s dad, Travis Kuehl, said.

“He has a slow processing time,” Lucke’s mom, Lindsey Kuhnau, said. “His attention isn't always there."

But when the two friends are out taking horseback riding lessons together, the road’s a bit clearer.

"They're best buds for life, probably,” Kuhnau said. "It's not stressful for them. It's stress-free for them and stress-free for parents, because a lot of times with the organized sports, it's so much work for them to keep focused and keep on it and keep up, and here it's very easy."

"It really does help with his focus,” Kuehl said.

"It's super powerful to put a young child, who has had most of his life, things are not under his control, you’re teaching him how to control a 1,200 pound animal,” Singer said. “It teaches confidence. It teaches consequences when something doesn’t go the way it’s intended. It’s beneficial in so many ways."

Lucke and Isaac take lessons at Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, or BREATHE.

"I thought it would be the perfect name,” Singer said, who started the nonprofit organization three years ago for those of all ages with special needs and disabilities.

"Some are verbal, some are nonverbal. Some can sit up on their own, some can't,” Singer said. “It's a really broad spectrum."

While there are no clinical therapists, Singer said therapeutic horseback riding can have physical and emotional benefits.

“The vibrations of riding the horse sends signals up through the spinal cord to the brain and it kind of sets a pattern at that point, so it’s beneficial for people with autism who have some trouble with processing sensory things. It awakens those senses,” she said. “It’s therapeutic in the sense it builds confidence.”

Singer knows firsthand how animals can help you through life. Before being a certified therapeutic riding instructor, she was a Marine for nearly 27 years.

"We were deployed to Kuwait after 9/11,” she said. “A lot of things happened there that were not your normal military experiences."

Recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Singer said her dog, Parker, and horses have helped keep her above water.

“They can teach you how to turn things around and let you know when you're not OK,” she said.

For riders and parents alike, the lessons are a breath of fresh air.

"He's learned a lot of skills and confidence from it, so it's good to see,” Kuehl said.

"Riding my horse, I was so happy!” Isaac said. “It was so much fun!”

Singer said she’d like to expand the therapeutic lessons to include veterans.

More information can be found on BREATHE’s website.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.