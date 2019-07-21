JUST Bikes Coalition increases access to bikes for Madison's underserved community

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - JUST Bikes Coalition, a Wisconsin Bike Federation program, is increasing access to bikes for Madison's underserved communities.

The coalition's goals are to increase access to tools for bicycle repair, increase bicycle usage and provide youth internship and employment opportunities.

"We are going to be able to provide bike education to probably close to 1,000 people, provide jobs for four to eight disadvantaged youth and then give away probably well over 100 bicycles through just the program alone in disadvantaged neighborhoods," Freewheel Bikes Executive Director Elijah McCloskey said.

The coalition received a grant of $30,000 from the Madison Community Foundation, according to the Wisconsin Bike Federation. It is also raising money to support the program.

Different Madison groups are joining forces to accomplish the goals. One of the groups, Down with Bikes, goes to community events to offer free inspections and free labor bike repairs.

"A little issue on your bike can turn into a hazard, and it's very important that at least you know the very basics of how your bike works so you can it in shape for yourself," Down with Bikes Executive Director Pepe Barros said.

Barros said transportation is very important and should be a basic human right.

"I think biking just (has) the right pace for both transportation and for being an active part of the environment," Barros said. "In order to be an active participant of society, you need to get to places."

The community can support the coalition by donating or voting for Freewheel Bikes in the upcoming eBay's 2019 Shine Award for Small Business. The winner will receive a grand prize of $15,000.

