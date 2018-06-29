Jury finds 4th man guilty on several charges in halfway house gang rape

MADISON, Wis. - A fourth man involved in a gang rape two years ago at a state Department of Corrections halfway house was found guilty of several charges Thursday.

A jury found Nathan Thompson guilty of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping Thursday, according to court documents.

Thompson was charged in 2016 after a 17-year-old girl was given ecstasy after being sexually assaulted at the halfway house on Madison’s east side.

Photos courtesy Dane County Sheriff's Office Stephon Hiler, Reginald Patton, James Phillips, Nathan Thompson

Thompson, along with Stephon Hiler, James Phillips and Reginald Patton, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Hiler pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim last June. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison last August.

Phillips pleaded guilty to felony second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in September.

Patton was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in April on modified felony charges from a plea deal cut in February of third-degree sexual assault and exposing his genitals to a minor.

A sentencing date for Thompson has not yet been scheduled in Dane County Court.