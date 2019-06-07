Jury awards $15 million in damages to family of biker killed in 2015 crash, lawyer says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The family of a biker who was killed four years ago in a crash on Raymond Road was awarded $15 million by a jury Thursday, according to the family's attorney.

In June 2015, Emilly Zhu, 23, was riding her bicycle on a trail on Madison's west side. She was crossing Raymond Road when she was hit by a car. She died later in the week at 23.

No citations were issued against the driver of the car. A report from the Madison Police Department concluded that Zhu did not have the right of way in the crash.

Zhu's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2016 against the driver, Brian Hodgson. The jury trial concluded Thursday.

The jury determined that Hodgson was 100% at fault for the crash and said Zhu was not responsible, according to the family's attorney, Clayton Griessmeyer.

Greissmeyer said he feels the jury made the right decision Thursday.

"I'm very happy with the verdict," Greissmeyer said. "I think the jury got it correct."

He also said the family is extremely happy with the decision and was grateful for the jury's verdict, especially since the four-year anniversary of the crash will be Monday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.