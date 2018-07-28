Juneau County authorities report possible child abduction attempt in Camp Douglas

VILLAGE OF CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. - Authorities said a possible child abduction attempt took place earlier this week in the village of Camp Douglas.

A 7-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man in a light blue minivan and offered a ride around noon on Wednesday, according to a Saturday Facebook post by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

The girl immediately ran home and the van left the area, officials said.

Authorities said the man was possibly in his 40s with dark hair and a short, full dark beard with a light build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.