Madison
Digital Content Manager
MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is putting out an alert for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since the 4th of July.
Leya Stewart, 43, was last seen in the area of 43rd street in the Township of Lemonweir near Mauston.
He is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark shorts with no shoes.
Leya has pierced ears and tattoos on her right shoulder, right leg, and back.
If you have any information about where she may be, you should call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at 608-847-5649.
