MADISON, Wis. -- Back for its third year, JuJu's Annual Block Party looked to bring the party to Madison's southside on Saturday.
The event took place at Penn Park. This year's theme was "Better Together."
Julian Walters, the event's founder, says JuJu’s Block Party has a mission to encourage kids to stay on a positive track through community engagement and activities. A big part of the event is highlighting the Black excellence that goes on in the community.
There were inflatables, face painting, hula-hooping and various other fun activities for kids to partake in.
There were also food trucks, community organizers and local vendors present.
The biggest highlights of the event however were its signature backpack giveaway and streetball tournament.
"So we got haircuts. We give filled backpacks," said Walters. "This year we raffled off a 500 Target gift card for back to school shopping for a mother of multiple children. And it's important. The back to school piece is important because we want to make sure that the community members have the resources they need to have a competent school year. We got free haircuts, make sure people look good, feel good so they can walk in that classroom confidently and perform."
For the first time in the event's history, a $2,000 scholarship was given to a graduating senior with plans of attending college in the fall.
Walters is excited to see where the event goes in the future.
"Just looking forward to continuing this event and encouraging people to come out year after year so we can grow it and continue to bring positive energy to the community and to the south side," said Walters.
This year's event was in memory of Derrick Gray, a member of the community who lost his life unexpectedly last year. Gray would have been a Junior this year at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.
Julian knows Gray, a member of the Whitewater collegiate basketball team, would have been right there with him if he was alive today.
"it was a shock to our community, and a shock to his mother," said Walters. "And we want to make sure that his spirit lives. We know if he was here, he would be playing with us. So we want to make sure that we played and got a DG for every jersey in his honor."
Every person who participated in the streetball tournament had DG4 printed on the back of their jerseys.
