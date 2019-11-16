Judges rank cats on health, attitude at local cat show

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Windy Kitty Cat Club hosted a cat show Saturday, but only household pets were allowed in an effort to give pets a chance to be in the spotlight and offer owners an opportunity to see what it's like to show cats.

The ACFA Household Pet Cat Show held competitions for best dressed and best cat carrier, but beyond fashion, judges ranked cats based on health, cleanliness and attitude.

Officials at the event said bringing a cat into public is a great way to socialize it. They said it's important because taking a cat to social places in a crate makes stressful trips, such as going to the vet, less anxiety-ridden for cats.

The next Windy Kitty Cat Club cat show will be in Racine, Wisconsin, in January.

