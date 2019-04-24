Judge gives maximum sentence to final man convicted in murder of 5-year-old Beloit boy
BELOIT, Wis. - The fourth and final man to be sentenced in the shooting death of 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr. will serve the maximum amount of time.
Hugo Martinez was sentenced to 15 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision for his role in the January 2016 shooting.
Hugo Martinez earns the max sentencing for his role in the 2016 shooting death of 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr.
He will spend the next 15 years in jail, and the following ten in extended supervision. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/qX0nW21Pts
Martinez is the last of the four men arrested to get his punishment.
