MADISON, Wis. -- Matt Kenny, the Madison police officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson during a check-person call on Williamson Street in 2015, will not face criminal charges in the then-19-year-old's death, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.
In 2015, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne decided to not file charges against Kenny, calling Robinson’s death “the result of a lawful use of deadly police force.”
In the eight years since, Robinson's grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, has continued fighting for justice.
Irwin-Henry and her attorneys, citing a little-used state statute, petitioned the court as part of a legal effort that dates back over a year to find probable cause and issue a criminal complaint against Kenny. However, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke dismissed the petition on Friday.
The statute holds that a Wisconsin circuit judge can issue a complaint if "a district attorney refuses or is unavailable," and "there is probable cause to believe that the person to be charged has committed an offense."
Ehlke's decision assumed that Irwin-Henry met those conditions, however in order for a complaint against Kenny to be prosecuted a special prosecutor would have to be appointed. Ehlke said that, under a separate state statute, he did not have the authority to appoint a special prosecutor in this case.
Ehlke said that actions by Wisconsin's legislature put him in a position where he could not move forward with Irwin-Henry's petition, even if there may have been probable cause to bring charges against Kenny.
"Perhaps, in doing so, the political branches of Wisconsin’s government shut their doors to Irwin-Henry," Ehlke wrote. "I have neither the statutory nor inherent authority to pry those doors open and appoint a special prosecutor."
Irwin-Henry's legal team told News 3 Now that they are exploring their next options.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.