MADISON, Wis. -- Matt Kenny, the Madison police officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson during a check-person call on Williamson Street in 2015, will not face criminal charges in the then-19-year-old's death, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.

In 2015, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne decided to not file charges against Kenny, calling Robinson’s death “the result of a lawful use of deadly police force.”