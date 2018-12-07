Juda School partners with UW to reduce carbon footprint

JUDA, Wis. - High school students in Juda have partnered with University of Wisconsin engineering students to help implement green energy solutions.

The UW UniverCity Year program is sending a team of senior students from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering to Juda's 300 student K-12 school to create a proposal that would lower the facility's energy expenses by 25 percent. Juda School staff say that that could lower their energy bill by over $70,000.

Juda's nine high school students who are enrolled in its Intro to Engineering course get involved by taking data on the school's energy use and giving it to the UW engineers.

"We have got to get kid's hands dirty. We have got to get them solving problems and thinking about things differently," said teacher Scott Anderson. "Energy efficiency is just one of those things that's not easy to figure out, and that's how we want to challenge our students at Juda."

The school already has one solar array installed, and has also received a separate grant to assist in their renewable energy goals.

Anderson said that the program not only saves the school money and provides students with technical skills, but also teaches the students important lessons about stewardship.

Junior Trent Anderson agrees.

"If we can find ways to harness our green energy into everyday, useful things, we're going to be able to have energy for the rest of our lives," he said.

