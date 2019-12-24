JPD: Beloit man accused of trying to rob woman at gunpoint at Stop-N-Go

Rock County Sheriff's Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Beloit man has been accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint at a Janesville Stop-N-Go Saturday.

According to a news release from Janesville police, officers were originally sent to the Stop-N-Go on 3515 E. Milwaukee St. at about 1 a.m. for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

The reports to officers said a man armed with a handgun tried to steal money from a woman.

The investigation revealed that Willie J. Pritchard, 31, of Beloit, was the suspect, according to police. Officials said this was not a random act, as the man knew the woman.

An officer on patrol found Pritchard near Memorial Drive and North Washington Avenue at 1:15 p.m. A high-risk traffic stop was performed because of the chance he might be armed.

Pritchard was later taken into custody and charged with attempted robbery. He was sent to Rock County Jail, where he awaits an initial court appearance.

