Jonathan Taylor named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

By:

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 04:56 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 04:58 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year Wednesday afternoon. 

The junior tailback won the award for the second year in a row behind a 1,761-yard season where he rushed for 20 touchdowns and caught five in the air. That's actually the fewest yards of his three seasons in Madison, where he set a NCAA record for most rushing yards through three seasons. 

The Badgers square in the Big Ten Championship in a rematch against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night in Indianapolis. 

