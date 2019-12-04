Jonathan Taylor named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year Wednesday afternoon.

The junior tailback won the award for the second year in a row behind a 1,761-yard season where he rushed for 20 touchdowns and caught five in the air. That's actually the fewest yards of his three seasons in Madison, where he set a NCAA record for most rushing yards through three seasons.

𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘦. 𝘋𝘢𝘺𝘯𝘦.

Two Badgers. Two of the best to ever do it.@JayT23 has certainly earned his place in their company



The Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the second-straight year: Jonathan Taylor#JT23 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/2ShHA2NWgi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 4, 2019

The Badgers square in the Big Ten Championship in a rematch against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

