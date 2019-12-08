PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Jonathan Taylor, Badgers strike first in Big Ten Championship Game

Posted: Dec 07, 2019 07:27 PM CST

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:20 PM CST

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Badgers are up early in the Big Ten Championship Game, courtesy of one Jonathan Taylor.

The star junior running back scored the first touchdown of the game on a 44-yard run, bursting through the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense. 

Just check it out for yourself. 

 

 

Wisconsin lost to Ohio State, 38-17, earlier this season. 

