Jonathan Taylor, Badgers strike first in Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Badgers are up early in the Big Ten Championship Game, courtesy of one Jonathan Taylor.
The star junior running back scored the first touchdown of the game on a 44-yard run, bursting through the Buckeyes' top-ranked defense.
Just check it out for yourself.
Wisconsin strikes first!@JayT23 breaks free to give @BadgerFootball the 7-0 lead!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ig4lmnAJ2V
Wisconsin lost to Ohio State, 38-17, earlier this season.
