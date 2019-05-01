Jonas Brothers headed to Milwaukee in September

Peggy Sirota

The Jonas Brothers will be "burnin' up" Fiserv Forum Sept. 17 as they head to Milwaukee during their "Happiness Begins Tour."

The Jonas Brothers last went on tour in 2013 and broke up around that time. Recently the band got back together to release a new album and single.

"Sucker" and "Cool" are the first tracks in the comeback album "Happiness Begins." Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will perform along with the Jonas Brothers.

Tickets will go on sale to the public May 10 at 10 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.