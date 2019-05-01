Livestream

Jonas Brothers headed to Milwaukee in September

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

The Jonas Brothers will be "burnin' up" Fiserv Forum Sept. 17 as they head to Milwaukee during their "Happiness Begins Tour."

The Jonas Brothers last went on tour in 2013 and broke up around that time. Recently the band got back together to release a new album and single.

"Sucker" and "Cool" are the first tracks in the comeback album "Happiness Begins." Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will perform along with the Jonas Brothers. 

Tickets will go on sale to the public May 10 at 10 a.m.

