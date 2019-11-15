JoJo Siwa to perform at Kohl Center next year

Nickelodeon

MADISON, Wis. - Teenage singer, dancer and actress JoJo Siwa is slated to perform at Madison's Kohl Center next year.

A news release said the artist will be performing on April 21, 2020 as part of Nickelodeon's

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Fifty new dates have been added across North America, making for a total of 148 shows.

Siwa is known for her singles and videos on YouTube, along with appearances on Nickelodeon and the show, "Dance Moms."

Tickets will be going on sale next Friday at noon. A televised concert special will also air the same day at 7 p.m. central time on Nickelodeon.

Individual ticket prices for the Madison concert will range from $39.50 to $69.50.

