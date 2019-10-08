Johnson joins Republicans questioning Syria policy
OSHKOSH, Wis. - Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is joining the chorus of Republicans questioning President Donald Trump's plan to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria.
The White House this week announced plans to move U.S. troops out of harm's way in northern Syria because it appeared Turkey planned to confront Kurdish fighters it claims are terrorists. Members of Congress from both parties said the move would betray longtime Kurdish allies and likely be counterproductive to American interests in the region.
Johnson, a Republican who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, says it would be "unconscionable" to abandon the Kurds and would "send a terrible signal" to both America's friends and enemies. He says it's in the U.S. national security interest to maintain stability in the region.
