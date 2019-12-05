Johnson Creek Elementary School closes Friday due to norovirus outbreak

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek Elementary School will be closed Friday following a norovirus outbreak.

Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Michael Garvey told News 3 Now that the closure will only affect the elementary school. The middle school, high school and alternative schools will remain open Friday.

The district said about 70 elementary school students showed symptoms or whose parents called them in as sick Thursday. Officials said no staff members reported having symptoms.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.