Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton to reopen Friday after flooding damages
Location undertook expansive remodel
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton will reopen to the public Friday after undergoing an expansive remodel due to damages sustained from flooding.
According to a release, the flooding in the area caused significant damages to the building in August. The city of Middleton residents reported more than $3 million in damages from recent flooding.
"We are excited to make a positive out of a negative event," the release said.
The restaurant has a new look, but the menu will stay the same.
The Middleton Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4.
