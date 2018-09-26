Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton to reopen Friday after flooding damages

Photo by Google Maps

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton will reopen to the public Friday after undergoing an expansive remodel due to damages sustained from flooding.

According to a release, the flooding in the area caused significant damages to the building in August. The city of Middleton residents reported more than $3 million in damages from recent flooding.

"We are excited to make a positive out of a negative event," the release said.

The restaurant has a new look, but the menu will stay the same.

The Middleton Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4.