Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton to reopen Friday after flooding damages

Location undertook expansive remodel

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton will reopen to the public Friday after undergoing an expansive remodel due to damages sustained from flooding.

According to a release, the flooding in the area caused significant damages to the building in August. The city of Middleton residents reported more than $3 million in damages from recent flooding.

"We are excited to make a positive out of a negative event," the release said.

The restaurant has a new look, but the menu will stay the same.

The Middleton Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4.

