John Nolen Dr. reopens to traffic following fatal crash overnight

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - John Nolen Drive in Madison is back open after being shut down for a fatal crash overnight.

The crash happened near John Nolen Drive and Broom Street at about 1:45 a.m. Friday. Dane County dispatch says two vehicles were involved.

Madison Police say the crash was between a motorcycle and an SUV, and the person on the motorcycle was killed. Police have identified the victim but are not releasing that person's name at this time.

Police are also unable to say at this time if alcohol was a factor in crash at this point in their investigation.

John Nolen Drive was closed between Lakeside Drive and Broom Street for more than 2 hours while authorities were on scene. John Nolen Drive reopened to traffic just before 4 a.m.

News 3 Now and Channel3000.com will have updates as this story develops.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.