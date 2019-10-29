JJ Watt's surgery for season-ending injury is a success

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. J.J. Watt

HOUSTON - JJ Watt tweeted Tuesday that his surgery for a season-ending injury he suffered during the Texans' game against the Raiders was a success.

Everything went smooth with the surgery, thank you for all of the kind words.



If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wJnZWkby8z — JJ Watt (@ JJWatt ) October 29, 2019

According to ESPN, Watt tore his pectoral muscle. The injury happened when he tackled Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted after suffering the injury Sunday. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

