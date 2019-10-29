JJ Watt's surgery for season-ending injury is a success

Programming Notice

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 06:17 PM CDT

HOUSTON - JJ Watt tweeted Tuesday that his surgery for a season-ending injury he suffered during the Texans' game against the Raiders was a success.

According to ESPN, Watt tore his pectoral muscle. The injury happened when he tackled Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted after suffering the injury Sunday. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

 

