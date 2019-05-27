JJ Watt engaged to soccer star Kealia Ohai

Facebook/JJ Watt

She said yes!

Former Badger star JJ Watt and his girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, are engaged.

Watt posted a series of picturesque portraits on Twitter to announce the engagement.

Ohai is the captain of the Houston Dash, a soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League. The two have been dating for three years.

