JJ Watt announces shoe to honor his grandpa, benefit Honor Flight

HOUSTON - JJ Watt announced in a tweet Nov. 10 that he and Reebok have created a new iteration of his training shoe that is meant to honor his grandfather and other veterans.

According to a video Watt posted on Twitter, The JJ III Valor Edition was heavily inspired by Watt's grandfather, James Watt, who served in the Korean War. The shoe features James Watt's name, division, battalion and regiment intertwined in the shoe. The heel tab also has the Korean War stripes and a black-and-white camouflage sole.

"From his work ethic to his own name, JJ Watt owes a lot to his grandfather," the description of the shoe on Reebok's website said. "The JJ III Valor pays tribute to his grandfather's service in the Korean War and to all of our veterans."

JJ III Valor Edition



Inspired by Grandpa Watt



All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home.



Available tonight at midnight.https://t.co/FfXs88iNQQ



Thank you 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YAAjinRTod — JJ Watt (@ JJWatt ) November 11, 2019

Honor Flight is an organization that arranges trips for veterans to visit Washington D.C. to see the monuments and landmarks. Upon their return, the veterans are then greeted by their friends and family for an emotional reunion.

"All of my personal proceeds are going to be donated to the Honor Flight," Watt said in the video. "Five dollars from every shoe, up to $25,000 from Reebok, is going to be donated to the Honor Flight."

In 2018, Watt collaborated with Reebok for the first iteration of the Valor shoe, which was co-designed by a Navy Seal. Proceeds were donated to the Navy Seal Foundation. The shoe was restocked and sold out three times, according to the video.

This year's shoe is now available on Reebok's website.

