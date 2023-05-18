MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee late Thursday approved $125 million to address PFAS contamination in Wisconsin.
The money would be set aside as a general trust fund, with the details to be worked out through future legislation. The vote comes after hours of closed-door discussions to work out the details of the plan.
"PFAs is a important issue we've heard a lot as we've traveled the state. We've created a separate account to address PFAs now and into the future," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
The figure is more than the $100 million that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included in his budget request, which would have gone toward a grant program to fund local governments' efforts to test for and reduce the damage of the so-called forever chemicals.
Democrats on the committee rejected the GOP proposal, arguing that Republicans' plan ignored testing. They also argued the funds should be more targeted and not placed simply in a trust fund.
"There's still a lot of work being done to get the right fixes, to gather the right information," said Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the Republican-controlled committee. "Our priority is to make sure there's funding available to work on these things, as legislation works its way through the process."
The funding was ultimately approved along party lines, with all Democrats voting against the proposal.
The vote on the PFAs funding took place as the committee debated budget proposals for the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Before the committee meeting, Democratic lawmakers accused Republicans of not doing enough to address water quality issues.
"Clean water impacts all of us, no matter what community we live in in this state, urban or rural, and that's why you see politicians on all sides of the aisle talking about clean water as an issue they care about," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said during a news conference at James Madison Park Thursday morning. "Everybody says they want to do something about clean water, but the Democrats on Joint Finance are the ones who are proposing a motion to actually solve the problem."
Democrats offered a similar proposal to fund PFAS mitigation they argued was more targeted, but it was rejected along party lines. The Democratic governor will ultimately get to approve the state budget.
