Jessica Arp to leave News 3 Now, new political reporter named

MADISON, Wis. - Longtime political reporter Jessica Arp is stepping down from her role at News 3 Now to pursue career opportunities outside of journalism.

News 3 Now's Amy Reid will step into the political reporter role and lead coverage of the 2020 campaign and continue the station's popular Reality Check franchise.

"Jessica Arp developed a reputation as a tough but fair journalist on a very competitive and important beat," News 3 Now news director Colin Benedict said. "Her work was recognized nationally and locally as unique, valuable and insightful, and we'll certainly miss her. But I know Amy Reid is ready to step into the role and help viewers make informed decisions."

Arp has been on leave from the station since the birth of her second child in September. Earlier this year, she was awarded the 2019 Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog award from the non-partisan Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

She is leaving the station after 15 years and describes the move as "bittersweet," but knows it's the right thing for her career and growing family. She thanked viewers for their trust and feedback about her work.

Thank you for letting me tell your stories, for watching and reading the ones I told, for feedback both kind and critical. It is a privilege to do this job and I have never forgotten that. But it is time for a new adventure... — Jessica Arp (@ news3jessica ) December 4, 2019

"I know it's a privilege to do this job and I have never once taken that for granted," Arp said.

Read more: Jessica Arp explains decision to leave WISC-TV and her next career move

Reid has been with the station for 18 months after working as a journalist in Utah and Idaho. Her work will focus on coverage of state political leaders and helping viewers make informed voting decisions. She starts in the role immediately.

