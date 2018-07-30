Jessepalooza raises money for diabetes research in memory of local boy
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A local boy who died from diabetes complications lived on Sunday at Jessepalooza, a benefit for multiple diabetes organizations.
Jesse Alswager's mother, Michelle Alswager, has thrown the fundraiser for the past nine years since her son died from type 1 diabetes in 2010.
Through a silent auction and raffle tickets, the event raises money for Beyond Type 1, Riding on Insulin and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Over time, Alswager said the event raised more than $200,000.
“We put this on, not only to raise funds for multiple charities in the diabetes world, but also, most important to me, is to remember my son's spirit and who he is and what he still does today for diabetes,” she said.
The band Honeyshot also performed. Their lead guitarist and singer taught Jesse guitar when he was alive. They've performed every year since it started.
“Jesse was one of the kids I'll remember for the rest of my life,” guitarist Lee Payne said.
Every year Jessepalooza has new shirts for the event, but the company that normally makes them was damaged in the Sun Prairie explosion, so Alswager also organized a donation for it.
