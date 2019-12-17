Jenifer Street Market to remain open following land purchase
MADISON, Wis. - Jenifer Street Market will remain open after being able to purchase the land it has been leasing for the past several decades.
According to a Facebook post, the deal will be finalized on Wednesday.
The store was at risk of closing after the property owners filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
The post said a neighborhood fundraising campaign was "the straw that broke the camel's back."
