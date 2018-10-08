Jefferson officials warn of rising water levels on Rock and Crawfish Rivers
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson emergency management officials warned residents Monday of possible flooding at the Rock and Crawfish Rivers.
The rivers reached minor flood stage, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson Police Department. The levels are expected to rise until Friday, depending on the weather forecast.
The flooding could impact several roads in the city, according to officials, particularly in the areas of East Riverview Drive, as well as Main and Dane Streets.
Officials said East Riverview Drive is already closed due to high water on the roadway near the Tensfeldt Park Boat Launch.
Motorists are urged to never drive through areas with standing water, according to the post.
