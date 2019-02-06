Jayme Closs' grandfather fulfills promise, buys teen steak dinner

Nearly a month after she escaped from her alleged kidnapper, Jayme Closs’ grandfather fulfilled his promise to buy her a steak dinner.

The Facebook page “Healing for Jayme Closs" shared a photo of Jayme and her grandfather enjoying that meal.

It’s been nearly a month since Jayme ran away from the cabin in Douglas County where she was being held against her will.

Police say Jake Patterson killed her parents at their home in Barron this last October in order to kidnap Jayme. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing in Barron County on Wednesday.

