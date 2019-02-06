Jayme Closs' grandfather fulfills promise, buys teen steak dinner
Nearly a month after she escaped from her alleged kidnapper, Jayme Closs’ grandfather fulfilled his promise to buy her a steak dinner.
The Facebook page “Healing for Jayme Closs" shared a photo of Jayme and her grandfather enjoying that meal.
It’s been nearly a month since Jayme ran away from the cabin in Douglas County where she was being held against her will.
Police say Jake Patterson killed her parents at their home in Barron this last October in order to kidnap Jayme. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing in Barron County on Wednesday.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Police leader: 35-year-old officer killed in Milwaukee 'beloved by everyone in the department'
- Dozens of first responders show support, mourn fallen officer
- Snow, freezing rain on its way to southern Wisconsin for another messy round of winter weather
- Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested
- Police gather at Milwaukee hospital where wounded officer was taken
- Record number of students graduate from UW System institutions in 2018