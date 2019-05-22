Janesville woman with child in car faces fourth OWI charge, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A woman who had her 7-year-old child in her vehicle when contacted by officers now faces her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of an intoxicated customer who had a child in their vehicle. It happened Monday around 6:50 p.m.
The release said the officer noticed signs of impairment while speaking to the driver, 37-year-old Rebecca Ferrari.
After standard field sobriety tests and a check of Ferrari's records, the officer arrested Ferrari on an OWI charge, the driver's fourth offense, with a passenger under the age of 16, the release said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Protesters accuse Rastafari church of racist, homophobic conduct
- DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day
- SSM Health changes plan on South Park St. clinic location
- UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County
- Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
- 77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say