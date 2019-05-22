Janesville woman with child in car faces fourth OWI charge, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A woman who had her 7-year-old child in her vehicle when contacted by officers now faces her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.

According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of an intoxicated customer who had a child in their vehicle. It happened Monday around 6:50 p.m.

The release said the officer noticed signs of impairment while speaking to the driver, 37-year-old Rebecca Ferrari.

After standard field sobriety tests and a check of Ferrari's records, the officer arrested Ferrari on an OWI charge, the driver's fourth offense, with a passenger under the age of 16, the release said.

