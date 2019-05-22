News

Janesville woman with child in car faces fourth OWI charge, police say

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A woman who had her 7-year-old child in her vehicle when contacted by officers now faces her fourth operating while intoxicated charge. 

According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of an intoxicated customer who had a child in their vehicle. It happened Monday around 6:50 p.m.

The release said the officer noticed signs of impairment while speaking to the driver, 37-year-old Rebecca Ferrari. 

After standard field sobriety tests and a check of Ferrari's records, the officer arrested Ferrari on an OWI charge, the driver's fourth offense, with a passenger under the age of 16, the release said. 

