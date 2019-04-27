Janesville woman says her son's tombstone, others, have been damaged and ignored by the city

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville woman said her son's tombstone was damaged at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

"You're supposed to honor your dead," said Cheri Lornson. "Not treat them like throwaway trash."

Lornson said her son Bobby died of luekemia in 1989. He was only 13.

"He was the type where if he saw you sitting by yourself, he’d go up and talk to you," she said. "If he had something and you needed it, he’d give it to you."

Lornson said she and Bobby's Godmother Val Kath still visit Bobby at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.

"It was peaceful out here. He picked this spot, that’s where he wanted to be buried at," Lornson said.

However in March, they found his tombstone, and others nearby, damaged. While his was moved, others were ripped from the ground.

"(I'm) hurt. Angry. You know, very upset. Shocked, very very shocked. It’s just not right," Kath said.

Kath said she went to the cemetery, which is operated by the city of Janesville, and was told there was a burial nearby but the problem would soon be corrected. She said more than a month later, it's still the same.

"It’s disrespectful to the people that are buried here," she said. "Disrespect. It’s a disgrace."

News 3 Now could not reach the City of Janesville for comment Friday afternoon.

