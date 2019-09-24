Janesville Woman's Club competes for share of $2 million grant in online poll

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Women's club has been announced as one of 20 historic sites around the country competing in the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign, according to a news release.

According to the release, the campaign was created in 2006 as a way to engage the public in preserving historic places. Starting Tuesday, 20 sites across the country are competing for a share of the grant money that will be used to make repairs to the winning historic sites.

This year's campaign focuses on the history of women in America.

Voting is open to the public and people can cast five votes per day. The polls close on Oct. 29.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.