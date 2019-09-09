Janesville woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville woman was arrested in Rock County on suspicion of her fourth OWI charge.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, EricaLynne Hartzell, 35, was stopped by a Rock County sheriff's deputy at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Laurel Avenue in Janesville for a traffic violation.

The deputy detected signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests. They said there was enough probable cause for an OWI arrest because of the tests.

Hartzell's driving record through WisDOT showed she has three prior OWI convictions, making this potentially her fourth offense, which is a felony.

Hartzell will be due in court.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.