JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A 29-year-old woman faces more than half a dozen charges, including child neglect, after police officers in Janesville found two children inside a home where the living conditions were "deplorable," the city's police department said Friday.

In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said its officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of North Washington Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. When officers got to the home, they found the kids unattended and their mother, 29-year-old Hailey Brown, asleep in bed.

