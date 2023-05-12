JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A 29-year-old woman faces more than half a dozen charges, including child neglect, after police officers in Janesville found two children inside a home where the living conditions were "deplorable," the city's police department said Friday.
In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said its officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of North Washington Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. When officers got to the home, they found the kids unattended and their mother, 29-year-old Hailey Brown, asleep in bed.
Inside the home, officers saw drug paraphernalia, marijuana and heroin in plain sight; the release described the home's living conditions as deplorable.
Police turned the children over to family members and arrested Brown on charges of child neglect, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping.
During an initial court appearance Friday afternoon, Rock County court commissioner Jack Hoag set Brown's bond at $10,000 cash with conditions.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 22.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.