Janesville Town Square Gran Prix expected to bring $250,000 in overall revenue

JANESVILLE. Wis. - The Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau said with nearly 5,000 fans anticipated to come downtown for the second annual Town Square Gran Prix, the city is hoping to see close to $250,000 in downtown revenue.

In just its second year, race co-chair Paul Murphy said he's happy with the progress the race has made.

"The crowd is up already," he said. "Prize money is up already."

Murphy said the event has drawn competitors from 38 states this year. With the rise in tourism, he said he hopes to see downtown businesses feel the positive impact.

"The hospitality industry feels a big uptick," Murphy said.

It's not just people looking for somewhere to eat, however, said Christine Rebout, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Events like this are so important for downtown merchants. They might not have had an opportunity to bring thousands of people to their doorsteps before," she said.

Murphy said even if visitors don't see the shops today, the downtown event makes it likely for them to come back in the future.

