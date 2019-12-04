Janesville Thanksgiving Day shooter held on $10,000 cash bond
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The man accused of a Thanksgiving Day shooting in the city of Janesville is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Gage Holmes, who appeared via video conference in Rock County court Tuesday, is facing one charge of second-degree reckless injury.
Should he be convicted, he could face no more than twelve and a half years in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both.
According to a criminal complaint, Holmes had confronted the victim, named as MJF, after the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with his mother.
According to the complaint, the victim had a prior relationship with Holmes' mother, but the two were going through a separation. After the victim and Holmes's mother got into an argument, Holmes said he was going to confront the victim to "take care of it".
When police arrived, they found the victim had a bullet hole passing through their abdomen.
Holmes will make his next appearance in Rock County Court on Friday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 P.M.
