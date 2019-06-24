Janesville teen arrested on suspicion of stealing from three apartments, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A teenager from Janesville was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of breaking into several apartments in the city.

Janesville police were dispatched to an apartment on 100 North Franklin Street to respond to a burglary around 1:55 a.m. They found the suspect, Hunter A. Jass, behind 222 N. Franklin Street, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

Police caught up with the 19-year-old at the intersection of East Centerway and North Jackson streets, according to the release.

Officers said Jass was found with several items that did not belong him. Further investigation revealed items from three apartments at 100 North Franklin had been stolen.

Jass was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, resisting an officer and a probation hold, according to the release.



